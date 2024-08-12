Czech National Bank Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.10. 447,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

