Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,491. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

