Czech National Bank Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,606. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.61. 153,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.01 and a 200-day moving average of $326.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $369.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

