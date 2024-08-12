Czech National Bank Has $8.03 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.45. 137,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.87. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

