Czech National Bank Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $49,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. 266,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

