Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 134,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.