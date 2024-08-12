D. Scott Neal Inc. Purchases 31,050 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 10.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,210 shares of company stock worth $18,181,369. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.48. The company had a trading volume of 614,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $215.37 and a one year high of $290.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

