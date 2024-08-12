D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 264,272 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. Canadian Solar makes up 2.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 337.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 31.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 92.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 151,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $13.20. 928,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,337. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $873.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSIQ. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

