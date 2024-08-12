DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,741. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $114.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.5768 dividend. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

