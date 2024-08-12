DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $245,378.40 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

