Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.19. 6,917,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,604. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. The stock has a market cap of $592.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.