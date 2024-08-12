Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

DXT opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$375.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.67. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.51349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740. Insiders own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

