dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $1,208.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010364 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99930064 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $587.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

