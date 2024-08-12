Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $60.02. 269,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,244. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

