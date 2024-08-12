Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 693,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,114. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

