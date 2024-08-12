DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

Get DocGo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DocGo

DocGo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $359.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in DocGo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 799,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.