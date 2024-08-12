DURECT (DRRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DURECT Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
