E Scott Urdang Sells 5,605 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. 1,124,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,193. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

