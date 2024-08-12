eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, eCash has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $619.58 million and $12.90 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,730.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.78 or 0.00580576 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00071114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,742,017,173,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,742,007,798,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

