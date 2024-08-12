Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,420,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,687,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after buying an additional 232,282 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

