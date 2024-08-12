Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Editas Medicine by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Editas Medicine by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Editas Medicine by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

