Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $160.16 Average PT from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.16.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 104.0% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 87,347 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 195,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

