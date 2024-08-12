Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

