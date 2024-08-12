Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDR. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 330,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,878. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,680,309. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

