Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Enovis has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enovis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

