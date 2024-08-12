Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ENTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 44,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.