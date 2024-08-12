Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.07. 248,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,220. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

