Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,426 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 35.7 %

EOSEW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 3,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,915. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.