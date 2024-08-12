ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $93.48.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

