Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

EPSN stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.