Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 12th (ADC, CKPT, CODX, CSR, ETSY, FN, GAU, IAG, ICFI, IRT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 12th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $74.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $69.00 to $79.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.40 to $4.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target raised by CIBC from $4.90 to $5.40. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $173.00 to $174.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $11.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $8.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $3.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $188.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

