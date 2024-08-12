Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $324.47 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $324.47 billion and approximately $21.34 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,697.83 or 0.04540851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035608 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006791 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010480 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012232 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008457 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001425 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,272,421 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
