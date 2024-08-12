Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-3.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. Evergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.83.

Get Evergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.