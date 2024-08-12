ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $721,980.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ExlService Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth $4,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ExlService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 88,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

