Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 32,420 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 57.4% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 793,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,732. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

