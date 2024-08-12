Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,151,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

