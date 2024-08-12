F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

F & M Bank Trading Up 5.1 %

FMBM opened at $21.00 on Monday. F & M Bank has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

