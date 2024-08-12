Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $5,999,630.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $33.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,718.82. 143,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,816. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,510.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,348.88. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,759.76.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,426.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.