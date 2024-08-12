Fei USD Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and $135,913.53 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001619 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,750.70 or 0.99944144 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,975,450.70026893 with 16,435,086.2412864 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96149881 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $209,482.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars.

