Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,962,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCOM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.17. 70,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

