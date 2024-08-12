Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 7,610 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2669 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

