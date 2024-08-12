Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 172,703 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,994.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.41. 65,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

