Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $185.13. 278,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,651. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

