Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 890,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,662. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.