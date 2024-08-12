Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,263,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,024,000 after purchasing an additional 82,410 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after buying an additional 139,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 256,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

