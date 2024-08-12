Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 16,354 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.56. 209,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,179. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.31.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

