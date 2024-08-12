Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 199,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,603. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

