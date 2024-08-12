Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,757. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

