Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,028. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.