Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $333,000 Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,820,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,344,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 676,769 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

